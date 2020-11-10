SOURCE SPORTS: Warriors Could Be Looking to Add LaMarcus Aldridge Before The NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors are plotting their revenge on the NBA and could be looking to add a veteran big man to anchor the middle.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe linked the Warriors to San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge in a potential trade.











“Someone within the league today texted me and said ‘Hey, there is a little bit of buzz about No. 2 to San Antonio for LaMarcus Aldridge and No. 11, and obviously there has to be salary going out.’” said Lowe, per HoopsHype. “And my response was ‘That’s crazy! The Warriors should not do that.’”

Aldridge, now 35, averaged 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Spurs last season while also shooting three-pointers at a higher volume. He is owed $24 million next season and can become a free agent in 2021.

The Warriors are in need of a third scorer after the departure of Kevin Durant a season ago. Aldridge isn’t Durant but he could help spread the floor out so Steph Curry and Klay Thompson could do their thing and knock down open shots.

Time will tell what the Warriors would do with the number 2 pick in the NBA Draft next week. If they don’t trade for Aldridge, the team most likely will draft a big with the pick.