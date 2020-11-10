The cool and refreshing taste of cucumber can do wonders for your health and beauty. The vegetable has two main elements water and fiber. This keeps you hydrated and your digestive system regular. Along with the basics, cucumbers also have calcium, magnesium, potassium, and folate. This vegetable is also rich in vitamin A, B1, B6, C & D. You can add this food in a salad, in your water, or eat it as a snack.

Here are five ways cucumbers can help your health and beauty.

Weight loss and digestion. With the high water and fiber content, you will eliminate toxins. Fresh breath. Cucumbers have phytochemicals that will get rid of the bacteria in your mouth. Put a slice on the roof of your mouth for 20-30 seconds. Energy enhancer. Try eating a cucumber instead of drinking a can of soda or a cup of coffee. It will take a bit more time than the instant jolt of caffeine, but slow and steady wins the race. Hair growth. The silica in cucumbers promotes healthy hair growth. Dark circles. Drinking cucumber juice will help eliminate dark circles.











Infused Water Recipe

Do you want to clear up your skin, alkalize your body, get rid of unnecessary toxins, and feel energized? All you need is water, cucumber, mint, and lemon.

10 cups of filtered water

1 medium cucumber

2-3 small lemons

10 mint leaves

Add all the ingredients into a pitcher of water and let it sit for 1-2 hours, drink and enjoy.