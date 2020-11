After Asian Doll tweeted King Von’s last words, which actually blamed his crew for “letting them n****s get up on me”, Von’s manager Jameson Francois sat down with DJ Akademiks and disputed Doll’s version of events which led to his untimely death. Now, Asian Doll has responded to the Francois interview and even criticized him for conducting the interview after Von’s death.

Asian Doll responds to Von’s manager doing an interview with Akademiks and telling her to chill cuz she wasn’t there. pic.twitter.com/FdeJTewL39 — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 9, 2020