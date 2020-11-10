On Sunday, the world lost famed Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. In the first episode that was televised since his passing, Trebek received a tribute from the show executive producer, Mike Richards.

Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever.



Thank you, Alex. Love from us all. 💜 pic.twitter.com/w8abYY8SX5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 10, 2020

“Over the weekend we lost our beloved host Alex Trebek. This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family and for his millions of fans,” said Richards. “He loved this show and everything it stood for. In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago.











“He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family.”

The show is currently set to run episodes with Alex through Christmas Day. You can see the tributes below.