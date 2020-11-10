Need someone to model your new clothing line? Look no further than Mo’Nique who completely bodied her video showcasing Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park attire.

The Oscar-winning Queen of Comedy showed off her box of gifted clothes from Queen Bey with some of the best transitions you could ever see. Mo’Nique made sure to highlight that Beyonce was thoughtful and made sure to include plus-sized women in the design of the drip 2 collection.











“BEYONCÉ YOU DID THAT,” Mo’nique wrote on Instagram. “Hey my beautiful PLUS/FULL SISTERS. Our sister Beyoncé was thoughtful & considerate when she did for US. Thank you @beyonce 🥰p.s. @dwightholtjr my baby, you are so special and an incredible young man. Your directorial debut was AMAZING.”

You can see Mo’Nique show off the new line below.