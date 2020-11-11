Britney Spears is Reportedly ‘Afraid’ of Her Father, Refuses to Perform After Failing to Remove Him From Conservatorship

The #FreeBritney campaign has hit a bump on the road. Britney Spears lost her case to remove her father from her conservatorship even though her legal team revealed that she’s “afraid” of him.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Britney Spears’ attorney Samuel D. Ingham III said Tuesday in a Los Angeles court hearing related to Spears’ conservatorship case, according to The Associated Press. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said she would hear future arguments for his suspension or removal.

“I don’t believe there is a shred of evidence to support my client’s suspension,” Jamie’s attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen said, claiming Ingham’s case is solely based on hearsay.

Judge Penny did grant Britney Spears’ request to add corporate fiduciary Bessemer Trust’s role as co-conservator. But the singer’s team argues that her father has no plans on working with Bessemer.

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2007 after a public meltdown and is trying to legally gain control of her life.

“I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me,” she said on Instagram Nov. 2. “But I just want to let you guys know that I am fine. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life and I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers and wishes and a lot of love.”