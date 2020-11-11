Late last month Busta Rhymes accepted the call for a VERZUZ battle looking to take on T.I. That won’t happen as Tip is scheduled to take on Jeezy, instead, Busta has a list of people who can step in the ring with him.



The legend spoke with Complex about his new album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, and revealed he would also be up for a battle with Eminem, Lil Wayne, and JAY-Z. Even more, he said he would take on more than one artist at one time.



“I would love to spar against anybody … as long as their catalog is a powerful catalog, because I don’t want to do a corny Verzuz,” Busta said. “I don’t wanna do no Verzuz with anybody whose catalog isn’t crazy. And I would love to do a Verzuz with somebody that I’m a fan of, because I’m only trying to compete with people that brings the best out of me.”



Of those three who do you think is the best match for Busta? Sound off in the comments below.