Chief Keef did sort of did an interview with Complex. The writer detailed how the attempt to interview Sosa was a long chase that spanned weeks and ended up resulting in a brief conversation in a parking lot surrounded by fans. The biggest news of the piece came from his manager, who revealed the large amount Keef is casually dropping on lean.



The interview was set to happen after a digital concert Chief Keef performed but the “Love Sosa” rapper resisted the effort until his manager stepped in.



“Apparently, Keef wasn’t in the mood for interviews and was already hours late on a production headed into overtime,” the write scribed. “Pan [Keef’s manager] also brought up the fact that Keef spent four racks on lean the night before and hadn’t woken up until late in the afternoon.”



The interview also highlighted that Chief Keef will also be dropping more work alongside Mike Will Made-It, following their new release “Bang Bang” that has already ran up four million YouTube views.



“Me and Mike Will Made-It are automatic,” said Keef. “We have been good since I first came in.”



He would also reveal a project is on the way, but the exact date is a mystery. “Next year. January, February, March. Could be out before April,” Sosa added.



Peep the wild full interview here.

We waited weeks to get a 3 minute interview with Chief Keef in a parking lot.



Here’s what we got: https://t.co/VcBcGLaxtn pic.twitter.com/Cs7kj6wvaD — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 10, 2020