Converse is set to release a new capsule collection that will honor the American Basketball Association.



Coming into the 45th anniversary of the merger of the NBA and ABA, Converse is releasing a new capsule that will capture the soulful energy of its final plays and how it impacted the NBA today, including the first Slam Dunk contest that crowned Julius “Dr. J” Erving. The new capsule collection will release modern Converse basketball sneakers in new colors to represent the high-flying energy of the ABA.



The capsule will include Enamel Red, White, and Rush Blue color treatments on iconic Converse silhouettes – the All Star BB Evo, G4, and Chuck 70. The collection will be available beginning November 12 at Converse.com with prices ranging from $85 to $120.

Converse All Star BB Evo

· Constructed for players with a fast-paced playing style, the All Star BB Evo welcomes an asymmetrical theme inspired by the league’s color concept, notably featured on its basketballs and on the New York Nets jersey, once worn by Dr. J.

· The textile and synthetic upper features Enamel Red and Rush Blue split between each side with a dash of gold added to the signature Converse Star Chevron logo.

· Moving towards the outsole, the ABA logo appears on the forefoot as well as underneath – visible via the BB Evo’s transparent outsole

· Price: $115

Converse Chuck 70

· The Chuck 70 is built off an original 1970’s design, celebrating a time when the sneaker had evolved to become the pinnacle of function and utility for basketball.

· Resting atop iconic Chuck Taylor detailing – inclusive of a rubber foxing tape and rubber toecap – the upper adds a repeat print graphic as a tribute to the ABA’s storied franchises through their logos.

· Price: $85

Co nverse G4 Hi

· Tailored for players with an explosive game, the G4 Hi continues the asymmetrical take on the performance models

· Its high-cut iteration shares a white base with alternating Enamel Red and Rush Blue detailing across the left and right shoe.

· Price: $120