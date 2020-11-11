Stylist Emily B and rapper Fabolous just released new photos of their newest baby Journey Isabella and she’s as cute as she wanna be!
Emily B posted to her Instagram a series of photos of their new baby captioning
My Little Mermaid 🐚
Fabolous also posted a photo of his latest release revealing his baby’s name and a photo sure to give some baby fever.
My Love for you is a journey..
Starting at forever, & ending at never
Journey Isabella Jackson
Fabulous and Emily also share two sons, 12-year-old Johan and five-year-old Jonas. This will be their first baby girl and we already know that her fashions are going to be epic!