Emily B Reveals New Photo Of Her And Fabolous’ Daughter And Her Fashions Are Already Epic

Stylist Emily B and rapper Fabolous just released new photos of their newest baby Journey Isabella and she’s as cute as she wanna be!

Emily B posted to her Instagram a series of photos of their new baby captioning

My Little Mermaid 🐚

📸: @jessiemarrerophotography

Fabolous also posted a photo of his latest release revealing his baby’s name and a photo sure to give some baby fever.



My Love for you is a journey..

Starting at forever, & ending at never

Journey Isabella Jackson

Fabulous and Emily also share two sons, 12-year-old Johan and five-year-old Jonas. This will be their first baby girl and we already know that her fashions are going to be epic!