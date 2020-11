The results of the election came in the same week as French Montana’s 36th birthday. French merged the celebration by bringing President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris to his birthday cake.



“NEW CHANGE IS BORN thank u for all the bday love #teamlifeafterlife #teamkamala,” French wrote on Instagram showing off the cake.



The cake is two layers with a picture of the two slapping hands on top.

You rocking with the cake? Let us know after you see it below.