Kodak Black had enough work stashed up to deliver an album. Releasing today is Bill Israel, the latest to be available from the incarcerated rapper.



The new release is 11 tracks deep and brings aboard Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, Lil Yachty, and more.



The album follows the 2018 effort Dying To Live.



“AFTER ME AINT NOBODY GOING TO DO IT LIKE ME. SNIPERGANG FAMILY, LEGACY INTACT.” Black wrote about the release on Instagram.



Even though he is behind a wall, Black is making sure that his home in Pompano Beach will still have a turkey giveaway, which is also set for today. You can get information on that here and peep the album below.