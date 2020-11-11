Lil Baby is Done With Features As He Preps for New Album

Lil Baby went on a feature frenzy in 2020. Now the ATL rapper is closing up shop to focus on his next project.

Back in February, he dropped his second studio album My Turn. The project debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 charts and reclaimed its place months after for multiple weeks. Along with a successful project came a plethora of collaborations. The list of collabs included Pop Smoke’s “For the Night,” Lil Durk’s “3 Headed Goat,” Money Man’s “24” and so many more. He even switched up the vibe with his latest feature on Davido’s “So Crazy.”

Quality Control Music’s golden child took to Twitter recently to let the world know that he is shutting down the feature run until further notice.

“It was fun while it lasted. No More features from Lil Baby.”

He continues later by saying he would love to continue the run, but he has more work to get done.

“I’m from the trenches how the f** ima turn down 100 racks to talk but it’s some bigger in store tho.”

Earlier in the year, he named his feature price at $100K. It is safe to say that Baby isn’t missing any meals anytime soon.

The Grammy-nominated artist took 2020 by storm after breaking through back in 2018. He dropped three mixtapes that garnered much acclaim, along with “Yes Indeed” and “Drip Too Hard.” The tracks featured Drake and Gunna respectively and are two staples in his young career thus far. Both cracked the Billboard Hot 100 top 10. “Yes Indeed” is certified 5X platinum, while “Drip Too Hard” is currently certified at 7X platinum.