Mike Tyson is open about his previous drug use and he revealed the clever way that he passed drug tests.

“It was awesome, man,” Tyson reminisced about using a prosthetic penis with a urine bag equipped inside of it. “I put my baby’s urine in it,” the champ revealed on his Hot Boxin’ podcast.

He decided to fill the Whizinator with his child’s urine instead of his baby’s own in fear that the results would come back pregnant.

“One time I was using my wife’s [urine], and my wife was like, ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid,’” he said. “I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant.”

Other athletes weren’t as slick as Mike Tyson according to UFC vice president of athletic health and performance Jeff Novitzky.

“A male provided a urine sample, and it came back and they said ‘Sir, you’re pregnant. Either you’re pregnant or this is somebody else’s urine!’ ” added Novitzky.

“That’s what I was afraid of,” said Tyson. Novitzky added if he had a Whizinator that matched his skin tone.

“Yeah, hell yeah, I had a brown one,” responded Tyson, before recalling this one tester refused to look at him as he did the test.

“This guy was so f - - king macho he was scared, I whapped it out, and he was like [turning his head], ‘Hey man, take the f - - king cup. You know, this macho guy, he didn’t wanna look at me and s - - t.”