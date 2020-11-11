Everyone’s favorite toxic couple may be back at war again. G Herbo and Ari Fletcher’s relationship gained a lot of attention after the two went public and now share a 2-year-old son together. Although the two have parted ways, the Chicago natives continue to send shots every here and there on social media.

This time, Ari made a comment under a post, asking a photographer to remove a photo after a photo of G Herbo’s current girlfriend, Taina Williams holding Ari’s son, Yosohn circulated on social media. When SAri was asked why she wanted the picture down she responded, “I don’t want my son in public with her holding him because she told me out her own mouth that Yosohn does not like her. So I don’t want my son uncomfortable.”

Later that day, G Herbo posted “Happy Hoes aint hating” on his IG, which many believed could have been targeted towards his baby mother, Ari. Ari clapped back on her story saying, “How they got a cure for covid and not herpes.”

In a comment under The Shaderoom’s post, Ari further explained her son’s dislike for Taina, after a fan accused Ari of holding onto the hurt from the past, and suggesting that the two-year-old would cry if he didn’t like Taina, as in the picture he seems calm.

“He does when I call her phone to check on my son and she has him he immediately starts crying for me.” One of the baby mothers to Ari’s current boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo stepped in and said, “I’ll go get mine because If mine crying then mine ain’t staying,” she wrote with the shrug emoji.

Are Ari and G Herbo still in love?