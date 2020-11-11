Netflix announced the release date for Kevin Hart’s upcoming stand-up, Zero F**ks Given.

The special will premiere on the streaming platform on November 17th. It was recorded in Los Angeles in September.

This marks the comedian’s sixth stand-up performance by Netflix.

His latest offerings were Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History and Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up. The latter was a docuseries about the turmoil following his public cheating scandal. Ironically, his former friend JT Jackson accused Kevin of making up the extortion claims to take the heat off of creeping on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Hart.

“This started out as a man who cheated on his pregnant wife on her birthday weekend in Vegas,” said attorney Jacob Glucksman. “That’s how this story was run for a long time and Kevin’s team was successful in shifting that narrative to Kevin being the victim of something that happened in Las Vegas.” He later added, “What Kevin Hart did in Las Vegas, that was a bad move on his part. That was a mistake on his part. But, what happened was, was that Kevin got together a team of very powerful and well-known attorneys, together with his agents, managers, what have you, and they basically concocted a story to make Kevin look like the victim in the case.”