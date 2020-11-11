Quavo is continuing to run it up, investing in a minority stake in athletic apparel brand LEGENDS. Quavo joins a roster of investors that includes, Steve Nash, Baker Mayfield, Matt Barnes, and more.



To celebrate the announcement, Quavo sent a pack of Quavo x LEGENDS apparel to a group of friends including Pharrell, LeBron James, Offset, Takeoff and Justin Bieber.



“I’m excited to officially be a part of the Legends family,” said Quavo. “Legends is about striving to be the best no matter what it takes, fighting to get to the top. The team is already shaking up the game with performance gear that fits the look and lifestyle of the new age athlete. Now we’ll take it to the next level.”



LEGENDS is based in Los Angeles bringing streetwear style to blend with high performance apparel. It is led by Scott hochstadt, who founded LEGENDS in 2018.



“Quavo is the perfect fit for the LEGENDS brand based on his background in both sports and entertainment, and as a trendsetter in the fashion and pop culture worlds” said Hochstadt. “We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Quavo for almost two years, and are excited to officially welcome into the LEGENDS family of investors.”