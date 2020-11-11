Reebok is proud to announce its first-ever footwear collection with the ever-iconic Cardi B. The collection, officially dropping on November 13, amplifies a collective mission to inspire women through self-expression and remaining unapologetically true to oneself.

To celebrate the next chapter of her partnership with Reebok, Cardi B has redesigned the iconic Club C silhouette to headline her first-ever footwear collection. Coming to life in the form of an all-new Club C Cardi and Cardi Coated Club C Double, the reimagined styles embody the game-changing attitude of Reebok and Cardi – where big talk meets real possibility – truly flipping the game when it comes to sneaker design.

Having played a large role in the design and curation process, Cardi was inspired by a dystopian world, taking cues from her most recent iconic fashion moments. Using the simplicity of the infamous Club C silhouette as a jumping-off point, Cardi took things to the next level with bold, transparent designs. Serving up Reebok’s legendary heritage through sleek execution, the Club C’s streamlined silhouette and signature Reebok Classic branding have stood the test of time over the last 35 years and have provided a blank canvas for a series of notable collaborations.

Advertisement

To support the launch of her new collaboration with Reebok, Cardi B will be headlining an all-new campaign with Reebok titled “B Unexplainable,” celebrating her personal growth, passion for design, and equality. Through “B Unexplainable,” Reebok and Cardi B aims to explore society’s expectations of women: how they are told to be perfect but humble, strong but caring; and when we have the nerve to get the balance wrong, we’re labeled as “too much,” “too extra,” “too dramatic,” or “too vain.” Instead of trying to do what we’re expected to do, let’s do what we’re entitled to do: move through the world without explanation. Just like Cardi.

The two silhouettes, the Club C Cardi ($100) and the Cardi Coated Club C Double ($80) will feature women’s and children’s footwear sizing options (juniors and infant), with the children’s shoes being direct takedowns of the adult styles at attainable price points. Both styles will be available beginning November 13 on Reebok.com and Foot Locker.

For more information on Reebok and Cardi B’s new collection and the Reebok Club C sneaker, please visit www.reebok.com/us/cardi_b.