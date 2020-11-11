Russell Westbrook could be on the move again.

Kevin O’Connor said on The Ringer NBA Show this week that rival teams believe that Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook could be available for trade. O’Connor adds that he has heard the Clippers and the New York Knicks have an interest in Westbrook.

The Clippers in particular are a fascinating potential destination for the ex-MVP. Westbrook is, of course, from the Los Angeles area and went to college at UCLA. The Clip[pers feel like the championship window is still open and adding a piece in Westbrook could get them over the hump.

As for the Knicks, the team is looking to add all-star caliber players by any means. Westbrook is a big name and the team hasn’t had an elite all-star since Carmelo Anthony. The Knicks have made it no secret that the team is willing to take on bad contracts so they can attract assets and big names in return. The question should be if Westbrook would want to be the face of the Knicks at this point in his career.