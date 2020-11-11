With the NBA season beginning shortly, the Los Angles Lakers are looking to make slight changes to their roster. One particular big man is on the team’s radar.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com was told by sources around the NBA that the Lakers are targeting Serge Ibaka. One general manager told Devaney that Ibaka is exactly the type of player the Lakers want to add, but the 7-footer would likely have to take less money to sign with them.

“When he is healthy he is an excellent spot starter at the 5 (center) and the 4 (power forward). He is as good a bench big guy as there is in the league. He was a really credible 3-point threat last year,” the GM said. “If he is willing to accept what the Lakers can afford to give him, I know they would want him.”

The Lakers have their $9.8 million mid-level exceptions available, but they would prefer to split that between two players. Ibaka, who earned $23 million with Toronto last season, if he wants a shot at another ring, he might be willing to take a pay cut for it.

Ibaka’s presence was instrumental in helping the Toronto Raptors win the NBA Championship back in 2019. With the Raptors at a crossroads, a change of scenery out west might be in Ibaka’s best interest.