NFL owners on Tuesday approved a proposal that will reward teams for developing minority coaches and front-office executives.

The new rules, which are only awaiting approval from the NFL Players Association, state that a team that loses a minority coach or general manager that is hired as coach or GM of another team will receive a third-round compensatory draft pick in the next two drafts, as long as the coach or GM was with the original team for at least two years. A team that loses both a minority coach and GM would receive third-round compensatory picks in the next three drafts.

In a league where roughly 75% of players are African-Americans, there are only four minority head coaches. A similar pattern exists at general manager, with the Cleveland Browns’ Andrew Berry and Miami Dolphins’ Chris Grier the only Black men to hold the position. Clearly the NFL wants to change this perception.

Earlier this year, the NFL instituted changes to the Rooney Rule that calls for teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coaching openings and at least one minority candidate for any coordinator opening. They must also interview one external minority candidate for senior football operations and general manager jobs.

Pressure has been building within the NFL to find ways to create more opportunities for minority coaches. The only problem now is that this new rule will work and be enforced?