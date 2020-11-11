The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to alter the schedule of shows, the latest is Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Scott revealed the fest won’t happen in 2020 but will be back in 2021.



“See you next year… at Astrofest can’t wait to turn the f–k up! Stay Safe.” That is about as clear as we can get for the status of the festival.



The 2020 edition was scheduled to take place on November 9, following a year that brought in Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell, and more alongside Travis. Currently, there are no details about what we can expect when it returns, and even with the state of the country with COVID cases skyrocketing, 2021 may be a fluid date.



You can see the announcement below.

THE PARTY NEVER ENDS pic.twitter.com/eUpAQlWhPy — ASTROWORLD FEST (@astroworldfest) November 9, 2020