As the news and different accounts of the events that led up to the death of King Von have surfaced, a video from the night of the shooting shows the late rapper getting out of a vehicle in the highly populated parking lot in Atlanta and punching Quando Rondo in the face.

Von and two other people were later shot and killed in the meleé, while three others were shot, but survived their injuries. Atlanta Police arrested 22 year old Timothy Leeks for King Von’s murder last week.