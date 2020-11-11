The hit series Prison Break was revived for a limited series about five years ago and then it just vanished. TCA, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn teased the possibility of a new season at the top of the year.

If you had hopes of the show returning Wentworth Miller, who famously portrays Michael Scoffield, will not be involved. “I’m out. Of PB. Officially,” he wrote.

He continued, “Not [because] of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).”

Miller acknowledged the disappointment the show’s cult fanbase is presumably feeling. “If you’re hot and bothered [because] you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one…That’s your work. – W.M.”

Prison Break co-star, Dominic Purcell, sent his well wishes and full support. “It was fun mate. What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth. Keep the posts coming. …. love ya brother.”

His on-screen lover, Sarah Wayne Callies, also supported Wentworth Miller on Instagram. “With gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, I’m voicing my support for that choice,” she wrote. “To all the fans, know this: the cast of prison break is a queer friendly space. we stand with – and among – our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work. all the time. always.”