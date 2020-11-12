2 Chainz is ready to release his latest album, So Help Me God, this Friday and ahead of the drop is getting fans involved in the tracklist reveal.



The multi-platinum rapper will deliver 15 tracks for the album and on the tracklist reveals 10 feature spots that are currently set as fill in the blanks.



Currently listed are Lil Wayne and Mulatto, who did work on the “Money Maker” and “Quarantine Thick” singles, respectively.



But Chainz is checking to see if you can guess the rest, check out the tracklist below and let us know who you think is helping out.

Friday #SoHelpMeGod



Imma let y’all figure out who the features are… pic.twitter.com/1PVgoirHD3 — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) November 11, 2020