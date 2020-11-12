Chris Brown has entered the chat!

Breezy is the latest celebrity to take his talents to OnlyFans. The singer made the announcement via Twitter and his fans went crazy.

The Heartbreak on a Full Moon artist simply tweeted the eyes emojis followed by the link to his account.

“so u showing dick on there or u finna be painting and shit? lmk rn,” one user tweeted. Considering that the 31-year-old is one of the heartthrobs from the early 2000s, he might top Blac Chyna as the top paid celebrity on OnlyFans.

Chris Brown uploaded one photo so far and many people aren’t impressed because he has on too much clothes. “We n this b*tchhhh,” he captioned the photo of him groping his private area.

If CB does decide to get bucked naked on the subscription site, this won’t be the first time his manhood surfaced on the Internet.

In 2011 his nudes were leaked following his assault case involving Rihanna and new battered images of her appeared on the web.

Chris was fully naked in front of a mirror taking a picture to send to Lord knows who. MTV reported at the time that the R&B veteran said in a since-deleted tweet, “It’s ironic how ‘somebody’ put this out right around my album time!” But he decided to ultimately keep it cute and wrote, “Another day!! Another lesson! Another party!! I’m so thankful to have the support of my fans with my music! Love.”

Tyga and Chris Brown are really close friends and Tyga isn’t being shy at all on the app. Maybe Chris will take a page out of his book and bless his fans.