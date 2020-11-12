While we are all being deprived of HBCU Homecoming SZN, McDonald’s and iHeartMedia are hosting a virtual Homecoming Party on the Yard featuring DJ Envy and celebrity guests.



The iHeartRadio Party on the Yard is developed alongside McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement in an effort to assist HBCU students and alum who cannot take part in the experiences at their colleges.



DJ Envy will host the virtual event, which will feature live music performances, celebrity guests, and virtual panels. Guests will include La La Anthony, Lionel Richie, Toni Braxton, and Wale.

We're keeping that energy going this year even if we can't celebrate in person!⁠ 💥

Join in on iHeartRadio's #iHeartHBCU celebration on November 12th for can't miss events, podcasts and more! 🎓https://t.co/q4998yznXF pic.twitter.com/53iu3ZHfle — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) November 6, 2020

“Homecoming is a time of celebration and unity on college campuses across the country. With in-person activities being canceled due to COVID, the ‘HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio’ will keep our communities connected, engaged and entertained during a challenging time,” said Thea Mitchem, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia. “As a HBCU graduate, I understand the transformative role HBCUs play in enriching and improving the lives of young people.”



You can tune in on iHeartRadio’s YouTube channel via live stream.