Dr. Fauci Says COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Available to All Americans by April

Donald Trump alluded that he was firing Dr. Fauci after the election, but it seems like he got busy. Fauci is a top member of the White House COVID-19 task force and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He says high-risk individuals can have access to the vaccine as early as December, and the rest of Americans can have access by April.

During a virtual interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday Fauci said, “Don’t give up. There’s a real thing called COVID-19 fatigue. That’s understandable. We understand how difficult that is. But hang in there a bit longer, do the thing you need to do, and we’ll be okay.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @jaketapper that an average American could potentially have access to a coronavirus vaccine by April of 2021. pic.twitter.com/u2yn1hI0Mp — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) November 10, 2020

Fauci acknowledged the spike in cases and people’s resistance to getting the vaccine at all. “One of the things that we were concerned about [is] that we have a lot of people in this country who may not want to get vaccinated right away,” he said. “It might take well into the second and third quarter to finally get people to be convinced to get vaccinated… But if Jake Tapper wants to get vaccinated, I think you’re going to get vaccinated within the first four months.”

The Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve the vaccine but you know President Donald Trump wants to take credit for any positive COVID-19 responses so he’s ensuring that it’s on the fast-track to get approved.

Pfizer announced that their vaccine is 90% effective after a clinical trial. “I trust Pfizer; I trust the FDA,” Dr. Fauci told Tapper, claiming that he’s willing to take the vaccine himself. “These are colleagues of mine for decades — career scientists.”