It has been quite some time since fans got word of Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s collaboration project. Back in July, the duo teased the release with a promo video. In addition, they dropped the lead track “Patek.” Now Pluto and Baby Pluto are ready for the world to hear their new album.

Earlier this year, both artist dropped projects. Future release his 8th studio album, High Off Life. On the other hand, Lil Uzi Vert dropped Eternal Atake, which included a deluxe with an additional 14 songs.

There is no confirmation to who will be featured on the Pluto x Baby Pluto project, but the track-list does features 16 songs. The joint album is set to drop at midnight (Nov. 13).

