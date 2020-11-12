Seems like Def Jam won’t be cutting ties with Jeezy any time soon. The Atlanta rapper not only recently inked a new deal with the label, but he’ll serve as a senior advisor to the interim chairman and CEO Jeff Harleston.

In a statement Jeezy was clear on his feelings about the new position, saying “It’s an honor to return to the label I’ve called home for 15 years, not only as an artist but as an executive.” Adding “I spent most of my career learning from trial and error. I am happy to say that I am back on the team that helped me build my legacy from the streets to the boardroom and nothing makes me more fulfilled than being in a position to help guide and add value to the next generation.”

When asked about the power play, Harleston said, “Jeezy is so meaningful to Def Jam; it’s legacy, it’s past, present and future. Jeezy has always impressed me with his talent, his tenacity, his instincts, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his leadership. I’m a huge believer in trusting, supporting, and enfranchising artists and bringing them into the process. But of course, Jeezy is so much more than an artist. He is family.”

Advertisement

This is a solid move seeing as how Jeezy has been one of the best at reinventing himself for his fans. Always staying true to who he is but still growing and flourishing within his brand.

Jeezy has kept fans and media busy over the last few weeks, with announcements regarding his tenth solo album The Recession 2, as well as a new weekly talk show Worth a Conversation on Fox Soul.

Trap fans are also in store for a huge surprise as Jeezy will take on T.I. in a battle for Southern supremacy on the latest installment of Verzuz. The trap 1 on 1 will kick off at 8 pm EST on Verzuz TV, Instagram, and Apple Music.