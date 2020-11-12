Neo-Soul icon Jill Scott has announced her new podcast, Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast.



The new show will be an intimate talk show-style podcast that will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and everything else that comes with surviving and thriving as a Black woman in today’s world.



The new podcast will begin on November 18 and bring new episodes to fans every Wednesday. Joining Scott on the show will be fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and leading radio personality Laiya St. Clair.



The new show arrives in the 20th anniversary year of Jill Scott’s debut and serves as a way of connecting personally with her fan base during a time of social distancing.

Love Village! Starting Nov 18th & every Wednesday to follow, @laiyasworld, @kindredthewife & I will bring you conversations about relationships, culture & everything that comes with being a Black woman in 2020!

More details & a chance to listen early: https://t.co/BBv3bELHhv pic.twitter.com/3apxgXs06V — Jill Scott presents: J.Ill the Podcast (@Jillscottpod) November 11, 2020

“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”



Jill Scott has additional multimedia projects coming this year including True Voice, where Jill is the lead investor in a digital wellness app that caters to women of color. You will also be able to see Scott in Mahalia!, which details the untold story of the life, legacy, and incredible musical and political career of the Queen of Gospel music, Mahalia Jackson and First Wives Club on BET.



Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network, which is home to more than 750 original podcasts with over 250 million downloads each month.