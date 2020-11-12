Jordan Brand is celebrating 25-years of the Air Jordan XI with the release of two new sneakers that pay respect to both the past and future: the Air Jordan XI Jubilee and the Air Jordan XI Adapt.



The Jubilee brings a metallic silver Jumpman logo and “JORDAN” on the eyelets. The heel is embroidered with a silver “23” and printed with “25” on the insoles to celebrate the near three decades of greatness. On the tongue is a special stitched “JUMPMAN” and “JORDAN” tag.



The Adapt takes Tinker Hatfield’s classic XI design and makes it laceless, bringing in the Nike Adapt power lacing technology into one of its most iconic models.



“Where the Air Jordan XI Jubilee celebrates the rich history of the Air Jordan XI, the Adapt iteration takes the silhouette into Jordan Brand’s future,” says Martin Lotti, Jordan Brand VP/Chief Design Officer. “By folding in the best of Nike technology, we’ve delivered on Tinker’s original vision of the Air Jordan XI, while simultaneously offering wearers the most personalized Jumpman shoes to date.”



Nike Adapt technology has previously been featured in Nike performance basketball product and Nike sportswear. Using the Nike Adapt App, users can customize the Adapt buttons on the shoe’s midsole by personalizing the color scheme and flashing pattern of the buttons’ lights — making the technology an instant extension of the footwear.



The Air Jordan XI Jubilee releases in full family sizing December 12 on SNKRS and the Air Jordan XI Adapt drops December 30 on SNKRS.