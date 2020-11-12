A lot of annual large events were shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Macy’s is still bringing the holiday cheer with their annual Thanksgiving Day parade but with a twist.

Unlike other years, the decorated floats and balloons will not follow its regular two and a half-mile route. There would be no audience and it will be held in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th street for the national television special.

The Broadway performances will be pre-recorded but there’s a star-studded event in store. Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson, CNCO, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Karol G, Tori Kelly, Patti LaBelle, Ella Mai, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Sebastián Yatra, Brett Young and more are all scheduled to participate in the event.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on November 26th at 9 AM E/T on NBC.