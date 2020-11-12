After the heavily talked about sit down with boxing legend Mike Tyson and Boosie Badazz pertaining to his comments about Zaya Wade, the transgender daughter of NBA star Dwayne Wade, Peter Rosenberg chopped it up with Iron Mike about what Boosie called a “weird” interview.

Tyson touches on may subjects, including Isiah Thomas, who said that he held His Airness Michael Jordan under pressure on the court in their hey day. He keeps it smooth with Rosenberg about the Boosie interview n his Hotboxin’ podcast, but there’s always a surprise with the Brownsville bomber.