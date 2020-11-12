Pharrell is set to launch his own skincare line and it’s very on-brand for the multi-hyphenate who ages like fine wine.

The Virginia native joined forces with his dermatologist, Elena Jones, for the launch of his Humanrace skincare line on November 25th.

The products will give fans a glimpse of the “Happy” singer’s skin regime. “Sometimes you need to cleanse your spirit. Sometimes you just need to cleanse your mind. Sometimes you’ve just got to get rid of some dead skin,” Pharrell said in regards to skincare.

The company’s official Instagram bio reads, “A new universe dedicated to the everyday pursuit of wellbeing, by @Pharrell. Coming November 25.″

Getting your skin to look like Pharrell’s will certainly be an investment. The first three products from the brand include a Rice Powder Cleanser ($32), Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator ($46), Humidifying Cream ($48) and Routine Pack ($100), with sunscreen coming soon.

The 47-year-old spoke about his youthful look on an interview with Gayle King. “I think it’s genes and also you just gotta work at it, you know, I think, umm, for us as men, like, people don’t think we pay attention to our skin. We have to, you know. You have to exfoliate like a crazy man.”

Pharrell is also gearing up for the launch of his seven-story, Miami hotel, The Goodtime hotel, at the top of next year.

The Grammy-award winning artist is the epitome of booked and busy.