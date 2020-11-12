Goals are important for our success. Remember when you set a goal, think of the process of how you are going to get there. The journey is just as powerful as the destination.

Here are some quotes on setting goals.

“Goals are not only absolutely necessary to motivate us. They are essential to really keep us alive.” Robery H. Schuller

“Set realistic goals, keep re-evaluating, and be consistent.” Venus Williams

“It’s an up and down thing, the human goals, because the human is always an explorer, an adventurist.” Cesar Millan

“If you set your goals ridiculously high and it’s a failure, you will fail above everyone else’s success.” James Cameron

“I am constantly re-evaluating my goals and trying to strike items from my to-do list that aren’t critical.” Aisha Tyler

“All successful people have a goal. No one can get anywhere unless he knows where he wants to go and what he wants to be or do.” Norman Vincent Peale

“I like to tell young people to work hard for your goals and live in the moment.” Nadia Comaneci