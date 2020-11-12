Rich the Kid and NBA YoungBoy have announced the release of a collaborative album, Nobody Safe, set to release on November 20.



Ahead of the release of the album, the two have dropped a video for the project’s first single “Bankroll.”



The new video is directed by Rambino and captures a heist at a local pizza parlor, where Rich is in charge of making the pies.

Recently, Rich the Kid’s name has been in headlines after putting the Trump Administration on blast for attempting to have him sell out like Lil Pump. Meanwhile, NBA Youngboy has kept up his tear of the Billboard charts with his latest album Top taking the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 behind 126,000 units in the first week.

You can see the new video below.

