We now sit at the midpoint of the football season and Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation have announced The Weeknd as the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show headliner on CBS at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

This the second year of collaboration between the NFL and Roc nation, bringing The Weeknd to the world’s biggest stage.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” said Shawn JAY-Z Carter. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

“We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer, “Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV. ”

Despite the impact of the pandemic, The Weeknd is enjoying a banner year behind his latest album After Hours, which became the most streamed R&B album of all time, besting his previous effort Starboy. His Blinding Lights single also has gone 5X RIAA-certified platinum and was the longest running #1 on Billboard’s US radio chart.