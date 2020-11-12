If you were missing live events you may get to attend them very soon but under two conditions: You get the COVID-19 vaccine and test negative for the virus.

Billboard reports that Ticketmaster is considering mandating the vaccine and testing for concertgoers.

This is just an idea still but the ticket event company will reportedly use third-party health information firms like CLEAR Health Pass and testing/vaccination distributors like Labcorp or CVS Minute Clinic.

Ticketmaster reassures that they will not have access to customers’ medical records.

“We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test or other methods of review and approval — which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,” said Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich.

This news comes after Pfizer announced that they’re in the third phase of their vaccine trial and it’s 90 percent effective. This announcement came shortly after Joe Biden was named President of the United States.

Are you down to get the vaccine just to see your favorite artist perform?