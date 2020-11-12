Tyga is in deep water with a former landlord after he reportedly failed to maintain a home. According to Page Six, the Los Angeles rapper currently owes $200,000 in unpaid rent and other damages in a past residence. The documents breaks down total amount in detail. T-Raw owe $32,000 in unpaid rent and $28,000 for gouges to the white oak flooring. In addition, the suit claims he needs to pay $15,500 for issues with the marble flooring and counters and close to $103,000 for the damaged wallpaper and murals.

Back in May, both parties attempted to settle their dispute, but no avail. The landlord states that Tyga showed little to no interest in doing so. Therefore, it forced the landlord’s hand. The 30 year-old artist celebrates his birthday next Thursday (Nov. 19). It is safe to say that Tyga did not expect to head into his next birthday, facing a lawsuit, although he is no stranger to them.

Back 2016 and 2018, he faced another residential lawsuit for lack of rent payment as well.

