Could Wild ’N Out be on the way back? Variety reports Nick Cannon has been in communication with ViacomCBS’s president of Entertainment and Youth Group Chris McCarthy about returning as host.



In July, the show and Cannon were pulled from the network after the host participated in a conversation, which included anti-Semitic remarks during his Cannon’s Class podcast.



“We continue to follow Nick’s journey and I’m impressed by how he’s owned his mistakes,” McCarthy said in a statement to Variety. “He’s been an extended part of our family for almost 20 years and a personal friend of mine for almost half that. He’s leading by example, apologized and trying to learn to understand and help others do the same. That’s the kind of partner we want to work with.”



There isn’t a date available for a possible revival, however, Cannon’s producing partner and manager, Michael Goldman, believes the relationship between Cannon and McCarthy will be beneficial into a ViacomCBS return.



“Chris knows who Nick is as a person,” Goldman says. “I trust him to get us there.”



Are you interested in a return of Wild ’N Out?