After a couple of false starts, 2 Chainz’s latest album, So Help Me God!, is now available.

The release’s cover art brings a 2 Chainz from the eighth-grade in and is designed by the rapper himself.

“I know a lot of artists have used baby pictures and kid photos to tell their story or reveal there journey , but this one different,” 2 Chainz said on Instagram. “this is the 8th grade me , this was a proof pic because like many of us we couldn’t afford to order the picture package and yes I had on 2 chains, slick had on 3,I was an aspiring drug dealer and an occasional thief ( when pop went to prison he told me if I steal , steal stuff I need & not want 🤔)if I could tell that person something today I would tell them don’t give up , times is hard , but they don’t last forever SO HELP ME GOD this FRIDAY.”

The new album was introduced to fans by the two HBCU Homecoming inspired single “Money Maker” featuring Lil Wayne and “Quarantine Thick,” which paired 2 Chainz with Mulatto.

The new album brings in an additional 13 tracks featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, while the likes of Lil Ju, Chief Keef, Mike Dean, Pizzle, David Banner, Cool & Dre, and more held down the producers.

“None of this could happen without these guys,” Tity said of the production team. “At midnight tonite enjoy this time capsule masterpiece we created together!”

You can tap into So Help Me God! below.