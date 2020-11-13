Our forever First Family kept a picture-perfect image in public but Barack Obama opened up about the strain his 8-year presidency had on his marriage in his memoir, A Promise Land.

Despite Michelle’s growing popularity and individual achievements, Barack wrote in one of his anecdotes that he can sense an “undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant.”

He continued, “It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round the clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance.”

Barack admitted that some nights he laid next to her and reminisced about the days before he became President of the United States. “When everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our loveless encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return.”

His love life is one of the many topics the 768-page book touches on. Next week, Obama fans will get the chance to read his take on his historic 2008 election, racism, and of course his successor, Donald Trump.