Hey Alexa, play “Game Over (Flip)” by Lil Flip.

It’s been almost a week since Biden was projected the winner of the 2020 election, but yesterday, Biden officially won the state of Arizona.

As more votes came in, Arizona had flipped blue, but the question was “would it stay blue?”

Advertisement

Well, yes it did. Which is a big deal considering the state is almost historically been a Republican stronghold.

CNN PROJECTION: President-elect Joe Biden wins Arizona, widening his electoral vote lead over Donald Trump https://t.co/WpeVAd47E4 #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/IfqGSel2Pr — CNN (@CNN) November 13, 2020

According to CNN, there are three major reasons as to why Biden was able to flip the state. First because of a growing Latino population that largely votes democratic. Secondly because of a surge of liberal voters from states like California and Nevada. Lastly, suburban voters have broken ties with the Republican party because of Trump.

“Maricopa County won the state of Arizona for Mark Kelly and Joe Biden,” said Steven Slugocki, chair of Maricopa County’s Democrats. “Here in Maricopa, we committed our resources to contact voters of color, women and traditionally underrepresented groups throughout the state. Our strategy proved to be effective.”

Well, Trump has still not conceded. Despite his son-in-law Jared Kushner and wife Melania reportedly telling him to concede, he is still hell-bent on trying to prove what would be the biggest voter fraud scandal in United States history. But he has no evidence.

Biden currently has 290 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 217. However, North Carolina and Georgia still haven’t finished counting.