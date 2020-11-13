Nigerian Afropop star Davido has released his third album A Better Time on his own Davido Worldwide Entertainment in association with Sony Music U.K. and RCA Records.

The new album calls for a time of unity across Nigeria and other African nations by pulling together sounds from across the continent. Representing Nigeria is Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, Bella Shmurda & C Kay, Mugeez for Ghana, and Sho Madjozi for South Africa. Davido also hits the states for features in Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Nas, and Hit-Boy.

The first signle for the album is “Fem,” which already hit No. 1 in eight contries including Nigeria.

“One thing about Africans – rich or poor, happy or sad, is that no matter what the situation going on in your country, you always find a reason to smile and just be happy,” Davido said. “We (African people) always like to celebrate and A BETTER TIME is that outlet to be free, be happy and hopeful for a better future.”

