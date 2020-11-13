elize held its national elections on Wednesday and Prime Minister Dean Barrow will be replaced by John Briceño of the People’s United Party. However, the Barrow family will still have representation in the government.

Dean Barrow’s son and former Bad Boy rapper, Moses “Shyne” Barrow won the Mesopotamia seat in Belize City for the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, his sister, Denise “Sista B” Barrow, won the Queen’s Square constituency.

Shyne celebrated his W on Instagram. “FROM HIP HOP TO THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES!!!” he wrote.

“Thank you MESOPOTAMIA!!! It is with the greatest humility that I accept this victory for us! We won today! This victory is for all those who are just like me in Mesopotamia, Belize and the world over! All those who have taken a fall! All those who have stumbled on their life’s journey.

He continued, “We all fall! But to get up and walk, run and rise again is the purpose of life! We are all destined to be challenged but we are all capable of overcoming those challenges! My story is testament of human fortitude! We all have what I have! We just have to dig deep within and find it! I hope I inspire everyone to overcome their adversities and find their greatness!”

Shyne served time in U.S. prison from 2001 to 2009 for his involvement in a club shooting involving Diddy. The “Bonnie & Shyne” rapper was charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment.

The former rapper recently reflected on the incident in an Instagram live interview with Fat Joe.

He says he was threatened by a well-known Brooklyn gangster named Scar and felt like he had to protect himself and those around him. “You know how these arguments be. Once he started talking that ‘I’m going to kill you’ and ‘you about to be DOA’d’, I knew what time it was. I know Scar. He’s from Brooklyn and I know how get down.”

Diddy ended up distancing himself due to the negative impact the shooting incident had on the Bad Boy corporation. It also consequently ended his then-relationship with Jennifer Lopez who was arrested that night.

But it looks like they’ve moved passed that point because they’re engaging on social media and it’s been about two decades.