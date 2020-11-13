Back in September, Will Smith turned heads with the news that he filmed a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special. He shared a picture with the entire cast and one with the original Aunt Vivian, Janet Hubert.

Now it is time to see the reunion as it is coming to your home in time for Thanksgiving.

“You’ve probably seen the picture,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “I posted it about a month ago. Me and the whole Fresh Prince cast. But you’re not ready for this trailer. You couldn’t be ready for this trailer. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The special will be available on HBO Max beginning Nov. 19.

You can see the full trailer below.