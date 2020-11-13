Two of rap’s biggest superstars, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, have united for their long-awaited collaborative album, Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Earlier in 2020, the duo released a pair of singles in “Patek” and “Over Your Head,” this time they return with a 16 track effort. The release is just the two bouncing back and forth across bars. Additionally, the two offer up a solo track for fans in “Rockstar Chainz” from Future and “Lullaby” from Uzi.

Coming alongside the release is the video for the single “That’s It,” which is directed by Hype Williams.

You can see and listen to everything below.