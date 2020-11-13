Megan Thee Stallion is one of the leading ladies of the current female rap movement and she doesn’t even have an album out.

Between her label and legal issues plus a worldwide pandemic, the Houston rapper’s debut was on hault. But she came through with some “good news” for the Hotties on Thursday afternoon.

“Hotties , I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet !” she said, thanking her supporters for sticking with her through her journey so far. “Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT #GOODNEWSMEGAN”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHgUgQollzt/

Megan Thee Stallion’s announcement comes ahead of her performance at the American Music Awards. The SUGA rapper teased that she had a “special world premiere performance planned for this year’s @AMAs!”

It presumably will be a cut from her highly-anticipated freshman album, Good News.

Are you guys ready for some new music from Meg?