The Miami Marlins have hired Kim Ng as their new general manager, which will make her the first female GM in the history of Major League Baseball.

51-year-old Ng previously served as MLB’s senior vice president of baseball operations, where she was the highest-ranking Asian American female baseball executive. ESPN reports she has previously served as the assistant general manager for both the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. During those tenures, the teams made the playoffs eight times and won three World Series.

“On behalf of Principal Owner Bruce Sherman and our entire ownership group, we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community.”

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM.

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next General Manager,” Ng said in a statement. “We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success.

“This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring Championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

